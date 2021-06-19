Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 319 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RNDM stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94.

