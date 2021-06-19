Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UOCT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000.

UOCT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

