Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.11. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

