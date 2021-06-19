Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $212,000 in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,607,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $313.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.42. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.