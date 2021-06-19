BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $102,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

