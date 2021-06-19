BlackRock Inc. Acquires 167,051 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,051 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.42% of Insteel Industries worth $97,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after buying an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,745,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a market cap of $589.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.76. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

