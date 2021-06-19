BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $99,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RRGB. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $470.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.97. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

