-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.30). Despegar.com posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DESP. KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.56. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.