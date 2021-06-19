$8.53 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post $8.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 million to $12.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.88 million, with estimates ranging from $14.94 million to $70.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 128,183 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

