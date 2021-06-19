Geller Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

