Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 539 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $57.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.