Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Spok worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Spok by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOK stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.26. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.84.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

