Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other research reports. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

