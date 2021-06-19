McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered McPhy Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

