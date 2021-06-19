HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, HOYA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get HOYA alerts:

Shares of HOCPY opened at $131.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.15. HOYA has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $141.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.