Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $17.94 on Friday. Elis has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

