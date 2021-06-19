Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ELSSF opened at $17.94 on Friday. Elis has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53.
About Elis
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.