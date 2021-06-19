Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $115.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.