Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:BUYZ) by 43.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUYZ. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60. Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

