BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $139,000 Stock Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of The First Bancorp stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.