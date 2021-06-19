BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,487 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.50. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

