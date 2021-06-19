BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Regis were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of RGS opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.86.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.