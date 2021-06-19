Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

CUTR stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Cutera has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $836.92 million, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

