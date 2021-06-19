BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 119.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $398.68 million, a PE ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.