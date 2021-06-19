4,342 Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in International Bancshares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Bancshares by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in International Bancshares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 23,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.14. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

