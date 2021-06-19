Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,698 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $109,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Laureate Education stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

