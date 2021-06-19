iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Gap Up to $10.98

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.98, but opened at $11.24. iClick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 4,240 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 0.54.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

