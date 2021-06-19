Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $54.58

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.58, but opened at $52.52. Arch Resources shares last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 2,733 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 265.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

