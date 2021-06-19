Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 30,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 617,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $303,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.