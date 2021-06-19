Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 30,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 617,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,002,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $303,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
