Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $365.00 and last traded at $361.83. Approximately 75,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,172,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.40.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

