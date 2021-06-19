Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.55

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.