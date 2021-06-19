The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,032,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 12,330,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

The Green Organic Dutchman stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

