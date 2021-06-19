Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.

On Friday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $3,936,133.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $3,668,451.52.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $3,781,077.12.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $11,613,532.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $101.68 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.10 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

