Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Sells $3,360,091.15 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TECH stock opened at $431.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.02. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.30, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

