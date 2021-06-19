Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Sumco alerts:

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.