Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$24.80 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.44%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

