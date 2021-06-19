Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.48 and a 1 year high of C$15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.48.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.