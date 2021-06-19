Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$44.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$48.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

