Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46. Alstom has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

