BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $156,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,086 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RPC were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,932,309 shares of company stock worth $10,560,490. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

