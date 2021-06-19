BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,087 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PAR. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PAR opened at $65.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.89. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

