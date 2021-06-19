$533.42 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will report sales of $533.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.83 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after buying an additional 1,017,860 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 518.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 127,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT opened at $59.21 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.