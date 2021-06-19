Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 64,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.97 million, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 0.62. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.