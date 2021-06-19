Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,395 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of BLX stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

