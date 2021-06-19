Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,110 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of OneSpaWorld worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OSW stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 1,043.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.