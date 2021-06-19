Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 97,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 208.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,922,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VPG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VPG opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $453.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

