Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of HCI Group worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HCI Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HCI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $97.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.