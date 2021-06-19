Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $11,006,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221,118 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,553,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

