Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.92. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

