Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jun 19th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.92. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

