GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

GLOP stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,352,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 529.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

