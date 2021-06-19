Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $245.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of CVCO opened at $217.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $242.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.63.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 555.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 277.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.